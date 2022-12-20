At times tetchy, Jonathan Dowdall has been haunted by his own ill-judged words

One can assume that state witness Jonathan Dowdall has learned at least one salient lesson as a consequence of his current travails, something that he is likely to observe in whatever future life he now faces.

And that is that he will be a lot more vigilant about what he says whenever he opens his mouth.

For five days of forensic and often gruelling cross examination at the hands of Gerry Hutch’s defence counsel, Brendan Grehan SC, Dowdall has at times been haunted by his own ill-judged words.

Yesterday, the defence played more excerpts from 10 hours of secretly recorded conversations between Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch and Dowdall when they travelled to the North on March 7, 2016.

Read More

The purpose of the trip, which was organised through Dowdall’s contacts, was to meet dissident republicans in the hope that they would intervene in the Kinahan-Hutch feud.

The former Sinn Féin councillor has repeatedly told the court that he has a tendency to talk “sh***” and that none of the “bad things” he discussed with Mr Hutch ever happened.

Dowdall’s defence mechanism, which has now become something of a mantra, is that he is the one being “put on trial” and being victimised by the defence.

“What more do you want me to say,” stormed the witness at one stage. “You’re making me guilty here about stuff that never happened. You keep going at me and at me.”

Read More

Dowdall also maintains that in the recordings he was telling the man he has accused of confessing to the murder of David Byrne in the Regency attack “what he wants to hear”.

Yesterday, the exchanges between the barrister and Dowdall grew even tetchier than last week as Mr Grehan resumed his efforts to demolish the witness’s credibility. He accused the loquacious former Sinn Féin member of plotting “mass murder”, having people “whacked” and “planting bombs”.

In some of the clips Dowdall appears to be giving Mr Hutch advice on what actions to take next as the feud took hold and the Kinahans had unleashed mayhem in Dublin. It included talk of bombing a member of the Kinahan gang in Wexford and drawing up a list of six Kinahan assassins who should then be “whacked”, Mr Grehan claimed.

Another segment has Dowdall mentioning the wife of senior Kinahan cartel member Thomas ‘Bomber’ Kavanagh. Bomber Kavanagh has since been jailed in the UK for running the Kinahan operation there. He suggests the woman is “vulnerable” and would be attending a dancing event in Co Clare.

Mr Grehan put it to the former politician that his words could be interpreted as him suggesting Kavanagh’s wife be kidnapped.

“There was no meaning in it. You’re opening more salted wounds for no reason,” countered Dowdall looking to the ground as if mortified by his own words.

“People say stuff all the time that they don’t mean…it was horrible, terrible, most of that stuff was horrendous,” he continued before telling the lawyer, “Move on Mr Grehan.”

One area that the defence keeps putting to the state witness concerns his primary allegation that Mr Hutch confessed that he was involved in the Regency attack at a meeting in a park three days after the shooting.

Dowdall alleges that Mr Hutch said that he “wasn’t happy about shooting the young lad David Byrne” and was in a panic.

Mr Grehan couldn’t understand how the admission didn’t once come up in conversation during the 10 hours of taped conversation when the matter was already out in the open between them.

He put it to Dowdall that the conversation hadn’t really happened in the first place to which he replied: “He (Hutch) didn’t bring it up.”

“Sure why would I repeat it? Mr Hutch told me what he told me, you can decide yourself, it’s not gonna change,” he added.

Mr Grehan asked about the list of six people who were to be assassinated but Dowdall said he didn’t know their names.

“Does it matter, you are on about getting people whacked,” the defence counsel said.

“So is your client,” came the reply.

In another clip Dowdall is heard telling Mr Hutch that he was approached by dissident republican Shane Rowan, asking him to provide circuit boards for use in bombs. A few days after the infamous trip to meet the IRA in the North, Rowan was arrested while transporting the AK-47 rifles used in the Regency attack to Northern Ireland.

“It’s locker room talk. You’re trying to make me out here to be the chief of staff of the IRA,” complained Dowdall – who repeated his mantra that nothing ever happened and that he had no intention of making bombs.