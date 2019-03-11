Defence teams in the Ana Kriegel murder trial are to be allowed visit and inspect the derelict farmhouse where the schoolgirl’s body was found, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

Defence teams in the Ana Kriegel murder trial are to be allowed visit and inspect the derelict farmhouse where the schoolgirl’s body was found, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

At least six child witnesses to give evidence in Ana Kriegel murder trial

A prosecutor said if an inspection of the “locus” was needed, that would be arranged, but blocked off windows would have to be demolished.

The court also heard up to six child witnesses would be giving evidence in the trial, which is due to begin at the end of next month.

Two 14-year-old boys are charged with murdering Ana (14) at a disused farmhouse in west Dublin last year.

She was reported missing on May 14 and her body was found three days later Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan.

The prosecution has sought for the boys to be tried jointly and a trial date of April 29 has already been set.

The two accused, who are on bail, appeared at a hearing today along with family members.

When the case was called, Mr Justice Michael White said Mr Justice Paul McDermott had been designated as the trial judge and transferred the case to him.

Mr Justice McDermott first reminded the press that the anonymity rules applied to the accused as they are children, and it was a criminal offence to publish anything identifying them.

This included anything which revealed or tended to reveal their identities, including schools they attended, he said.

No images or photographs are to be taken of the accused or their families and they are “not to be contacted or approached by any journalist” in the course of the proceedings “in the precincts of the court or otherwise.”

They are not to be approached entering or leaving the court or contacted by any means whatsoever, either directly or through third parties, or on social media.

Any breach of this order was contempt of court and he had no doubt this would be treated very seriously, he said.

The judge went on to say he was concerned about the access of the accused to the courtroom and was trying to make arrangements for it to be “other than through the main entrance.”

There would be restrictions on those permitted to attend - only parties to the case and bona fide members of the press, he said.

During breaks, the accused should be brought to accommodation where they do not come into contact with other people attending the building, he said.

On the trial date, there would be a separate jury panel from which no other juries would be selected.

During the trial, he anticipated the accused would sit with their parents or guardians in the body of the court rather than in the dock, and the judge barristers would not wear robes, as per the Children’s Court procedures.

Brendan Grehan SC. prosecuting, said it was difficult to assess to what extent “the press other than regular court reporters” would be present and “the court may have to consider that should it arise.”

Mr Justice McDermott said the court was considering whether there would be a “different type of interest other than normal interest” in the case.

The prime interest of the court was that “atmosphere of the court is preserved” and it did not seem to him it would be “healthy” for there to large numbers of people present.

Damien Colgan SC, for one of the boys, said he was awaiting a psychological report and this may not be available until close to the trial date.

In relation to disclosure, Mr Grehan said “this has been a very thorough and comprehensive garda investigation” and the prosecution sought to disclose all possible materials that could give any insight that might arise.

He said the “essential bones of the case have been very clear from the start” and anything further material to be disclosed now would be “peripheral.”

If either or both of the accused’s representatives wanted to “inspect the locus that will be arranged” but it would involve the demolition of windows that have been blocked off.

Mr Grehan said he was anxious that the trial date was kept as “half a dozen” witnesses were children and “any slippage on that that would bring us into summer” could cause problems.

Child witnesses would be giving evidence by video link.

Mr Justice McDermott adjourned the case for mention to April 8, excusing the attendance of both accused.

The psychological report is to be provided by that date and any substantive additional disclosure by the prosecution is to be served on the defence within three weeks of today, he said.

A barrister for the other boy said he would be contemplating an application for separate trials, but would give notice of that “well in advance.” Mr Grehan said the prosecution would be opposing this.

Online Editors