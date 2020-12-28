Assessment Board hits out at personal injury claimants ‘gaming’ insurance system

The Personal Injuries Assessment Board (PIAB) has expressed concern some claimants are trying to “game” the system in a bid to get higher awards.

The body has also hit out over inconsistency in injury award levels decided by judges.

It said this was leading to speculative rejection of PIAB awards in the hope of securing higher damages in the courts.

The comments were made in a submission to a review of the administration of civil justice, headed by former High Court President Peter Kelly.

PIAB was set up in 2004 as a part of Government reforms to tackle high insurance premiums. It provides an alternative to the courts in assessing damages in uncontested cases, avoiding unnecessary legal costs.

The move was a success, but PIAB warned the Kelly review that there were emerging problems which were hampering the success of its model.

Personal injury claimants cannot initiate legal proceedings without first obtaining an authorisation from PIAB.

This can happen in cases where the respondent or their insurer does not consent to PIAB assessing the claim, where the case involves a psychological injury or the interaction of injuries, or where a PIAB award is rejected by either party.

The submission said, that in recent years, the acceptance rate of PIAB awards had lowered, resulting in more cases going to litigation.

It cited potential reasons for this, including what it called the ability of claimants to “game” the system by prolonging a case or not co-operating with PIAB.

The submission said examples of this included claimants not attending medical examinations or providing details of losses.

“This results in PIAB assessing the claim without full information. As a consequence, the award is likely to be rejected,” it said.

“Subsequently, the claimant initiates proceedings and effectively presents a case in court with information that could have been presented to PIAB and receives a higher award, along with costs.”

PIAB also expressed concern about inconsistency in award levels in the courts.

It said, while the courts were required to have regard to the Book of Quantum, a guide on award levels, there appeared to be little consistency in its use by judges.

The board said that since being updated in October 2016, usage of the Book of Quantum seems to have increased. “However, it is still referred to as being of little value in some cases,” the submission said. “Inconsistency in the application of award levels in the Courts, leads to speculative rejection of PIAB awards in the hope of securing higher damages.”

PIAB also claimed the system was being further undermined by the settlement strategy of insurers who will take a commercial decision to settle cases on an individual basis to avoid a case going to court with its attendant costs.

A further factor leading to more cases going to court is a change in jurisdiction limits introduced in 2014, it said.

This saw maximum awards in the District Court rise from €6,384 to €15,000, and in the Circuit Court from €38,092 to €60,000.

“These changes appear to have caused or given the impression of causing claims inflation at the lower end of the severity scale of injuries. The impact of this has been a reduction in the acceptance rate of PIAB awards,” the PIAB submission said.

