Conor McGregor’s former sparring partner and close friend Artem Lobov has failed to secure an injunction restraining the mixed martial arts star from making allegedly defamatory comments about him on social media.

The High Court found that while messages posted on Twitter by McGregor (34), in which, among other things, he called Lobov a “rat”, may be regarded as “a tirade of vulgar abuse” from a “trash talking” MMA fighter, no reasonable member of society would attach any significance to them.

Mr Justice Garrett Simons said he was not persuaded the tweets complained of were clearly defamatory.

The finding meant that the application by the retired Russian-born fighter did not satisfy a legal test for the granting of the injunction he was seeking.

McGregor’s abusive tweets came against the backdrop of a lawsuit in which Lobov (36) is suing him for millions of euro.

Lobov claims he never received a penny for his contribution to developing McGregor’s hugely successful whiskey brand Propert No. Twelve despite an alleged verbal agreement that he would receive 5pc of the proceeds.

McGregor is reputed to have been paid $130m (€122m) for his share in the whiskey business, a deal which made him the highest earning sportsperson in the world last year.

After Lobov filed the lawsuit in November, McGregor used his Twitter account, which has 9.7 million followers, to publish a series of abusive messages about his former friend.

These included calling Lobov “a rat”, a “fanny, fairy pad”, a “coat tail riding rat c***” and a “turn coat pr***”.

Earlier this week, Lobov’s lawyers argued that the term “rat” was defamatory of their client, as it meant he was an informer, a person who has betrayed somebody, a person who reveals confidential information, and a person who double crosses.

They sought an injunction restraining further publication of an online voice note published on McGregor’s Twitter account on November 26 and messages similar to it.

In the message, McGregor sang: “Artem is a ra-at nah nah nah hey, nah nah nah hey rat.”

In a written judgment today, Mr Justice Garrett Simons dismissed Lobov’s application.

He said that to secure the injunction sought, Lobov had to meet two legal tests.

The first being that the statement was clearly defamatory and the second being that McGregor could have no defence that would be reasonably likely to succeed.

The judge said that, in is view, the application had not met the first of these tests.

“The plaintiff has not persuaded me that any of the tweets complained of are clearly defamatory,” Mr Justice Simons said.

“The hypothetical reasonable reader would not understand them to have the meanings contended for by the plaintiff. It is more likely that they would be regarded as no more than a rant, a tirade of vulgar abuse by an MMA fighter with a reputation for ‘trash talking’.

“Certainly, there is no reasonable basis for apprehending that the tweets would injure the plaintiff’s reputation in the eyes of reasonable members of society. No reasonable member of society would attach any significance to these tweets.”

The judge also said that while Lobov had placed some reliance on an alleged breach of Twitter’s rules relating to “abusive content”, these rules did not provide a basis for the court to grant an injunction in proceedings to which Twitter is not a party.

In an affidavit, Lobov’s solicitor Dermot McNamara had claimed the Twitter messages were part of a “a concerted social media barrage” with the intent of “harassing, intimidating and defaming” his client.

The solicitor said he received no reply from McGregor’s lawyers when he wrote seeking an undertaking that he cease and desist from publishing such messages.

McGregor’s counsel Remy Farrell SC, instructed by solicitor Michael Staines, had opposed the injunction application.

He said “trash talk” between rival MMA fighters was commonplace, that the application was "wholly unsustainable", and raised issues concerning freedom of speech.