Shane Phelan Twitter Email

Conor McGregor’s former sparring partner and close friend Artem Lobov has failed to secure an injunction restraining the mixed martial arts star from making allegedly defamatory comments about him on social media.

The High Court found that while messages posted on Twitter by McGregor (34), in which, among other things, he called Lobov a “rat”, may be regarded as “a tirade of vulgar abuse” from a “trash talking” MMA fighter, no reasonable member of society would attach any significance to them.

