Arson suspect accused of €10,000 damage to Moore Street stall

A MAN has been accused of an arson attack on a Moore Street market stall which caused €10,000 worth of damage,

James Fortune (22) was arrested and charged after investigating gardaí allegedly identified him on CCTV starting the blaze at a stall at the famous street market in the north city centre.

A warrant was issued for Mr Fortune’s arrest after he failed to appear in Dublin District Court to face a charge following the alleged incident last year.

Mr Fortune, with an address at George’s Hill in Dublin 7, is charged with causing criminal damage to a market stall at Moore Street on December 6 last year.

Garda Sergeant Michelle Lynch told Judge Bryan Smyth the DPP consented to the case being dealt with summarily in the district court subject to the issue of jurisdiction being considered.

The judge asked for an outline of the allegations so he could decide on the jurisdiction of the case.

Sgt Lynch said on the day in question, gardaí were alerted to a fire that had broken out on Moore Street.

The court heard he fire was being attended to by Dublin Fire Brigade and the incident was reported to gardaí at Store Street station, where officers carried out an investigation.

He said the area was covered by CCTV cameras and it was requested that gardaí check footage from the camera facing the fire.

Sgt Lynch said it was alleged by the prosecution that a man was captured on the video setting the stall alight and Mr Fortune was identified as the suspected offender.

According to the prosecution, Mr Fortune made admissions to setting the stalls on fire when gardaí spoke with him.

The total value of the damage alleged to have been caused in the fire was €10,800, the court heard.

Mr Fortune’s lawyer said that the accused was not in court and there had been issues in trying to contacting him as he had just got a new phone number.

Judge Smyth said Mr Fortune was the one on bail and should be aware of his court dates.The prosecution applied for a bench warrant and the judge granted it.

The accused has not yet entered a plea to the charge, which is under Section 2 of the Criminal Damage Act.