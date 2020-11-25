Arsenal legend Ian Wright ‘shook up’ by Irish teen’s online racist abuse

Patrick O'Brien was remanded on bail to appear in court again on January 27

LEGENDARY footballer Ian Wright has told how he was left in shock after being racially abused online by an Irish teenager.

The District Court in Tralee heard how Patrick O’Brien (18) sent “crass” and “racist” messages to the former Arsenal player late at night after he lost a virtual soccer match on a Playstation game, FIFA, where a virtual Wright was downloaded to play for him.

O’Brien of Sycamore Court, Ashleigh Downs, entered a guilty plea to two charges. The teenager will be sentenced in January.

Garda Sergeant Eoin Donovan outlined the facts of the case.

He told the court Mr O’Brien had been playing FIFA online against a friend and had downloaded the virtual Ian Wright as “a legend” to play for him. He had lost the game “and got mad”, Sergeant Donovan said.

The Ian Wright character did not perform as well as he had hoped, so Patrick O’Brien messaged Ian Wright privately on Instagram, the Sergeant said.

The garda described as “crass, racist and threatening in nature”, the 20 messages that were sent in rapid succession on the night.

“He was using racist slurs, beginning with ‘n’ and 'c’,” the Sergeant said.

When the judge asked for examples to decide if they were indeed as described, the Sergeant read out to the court, spelling out some of the bad language.

The following morning Ian Wright was made aware by his publicist of the messages and the former Arsenal star took screengrabs and published them on his public page.

The next day Mr O’Brien was inundated with messages, the sergeant said.

Mr O’Brien’s mother also received messages online and she took her son to Tralee Garda Station where he made “a full admission”.

The court was told how Ian Wright had wanted to come to court but was unable to do so due to Covid restrictions. Two victim-impact statements by Mr Wright were read to the court by Sgt Donovan.

In the first statement Wright wrote: “Emotional, very shook up with the intensity, I have experienced racism years ago but I am in complete shock to experience it now and am very disappointed.”

However, in a second victim impact statement, Mr Wright said: “Patrick, I forgive you. I believe there is redemption for everyone. I hope that you and also those that either taught you or enabled this hate will learn from this and change for the better.”

The court was told that Mr O’Brien had no previous convictions and had never come to the court’s attention before or since.

He had also contacted Mr Wright "straight away" to apologise, Sgt Donovan agreed with solicitor Patrick Mann.

Judge David Waters said that an individual of his age would hold such views and express them in such a vicious and calculating manner was worrying.

The judge ordered a probation report, given the teenager’s age, and remanded him on bail to appear in court again on January 27.

