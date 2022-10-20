| 11.1°C Dublin

Arrested motorist ‘squeezed garda’s crotch’, court told

Moira Morrissey has pleaded not guilty Expand

Eimear Cotter

A DRIVER arrested on suspicion of drink driving allegedly grabbed and squeezed a garda in his crotch after she tried to leave a garda station, a court has heard.

Moira Morrissey (53) is also accused of assaulting two other gardaí, and allegedly told a doctor he was “an uneducated fool who could not speak proper English”. Judge John Brennan adjourned the case for continued hearing.

