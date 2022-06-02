Army officers to temporarily join Ictu for pay talks

The representative body for officers in the Defence Forces will be able to temporarily join the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (Ictu) for pay talks, the High Court has heard.

It follows a similar recognition given to the rank and file representative organisation, PDFORRA, as part of the settlement last week of its legal proceedings.

The court heard on Thursday that the State has agreed to allow the officers' organisation, Raco (Representative Association of Commissioned Officers), to do the same.

The State had previously refused to give its consent to Raco joining Ictu.

As a result, Raco and its secretary general, Commandant Conor King, brought High Court proceedings against the Minister for Defence, Ireland and the Attorney General.

It was claimed the refusal breached Raco's right to engage in collective bargaining.

It had sought a declaration that the failure to provide the consent allowing it to join Ictu as an associate member was incompatible with the State's obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights.

On Thursday Ms Justice Nuala Butler was informed that the proceedings had been settled following out-of-court discussions between the parties.

The court could now make an order formally allowing Raco to join Ictu as an associate member on a temporary basis.

That period may be extended or terminated by the Minister for Defence if there is a breach of the agreement.

The terms of the agreement Raco include that its members will not call for or support industrial action in the Defence Forces or any other sector, nor ask its members to take part in any form of trade dispute or industrial action.

Raco will not encourage others to contravene their obligations under military law and not engage in protests, media commentary or agitation against Government policy.

Raco also agrees that it is essential that officers of the Defence Forces shall be always fully operational and will not move away from its unconditional availability to the Government in respect of the security of the State.

The Minister also agreed to expedite legislation in terms of the longer-term facilitation of Raco's Ictu association.