An army officer has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a female soldier after a barbecue at a military barracks.

The accused moved his open palms up and down the victim’s back, as far as her bottom while saying: “Come on, come on.”

He was also convicted of moving towards her, causing her to apprehend she would be physically assaulted.

However, he was cleared of another sexual assault on the victim, as well as two sexual assaults on a second female soldier on the same night.

A military prosecutor said the case went to “the heart of what it means to be a leader in the defence forces”.

The defendant, who cannot be named, had denied six charges arising from encounters with the two non-commissioned officers (NCOs) on the night of June 25, 2020.

The incidents happened following a social function held at an army base at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He originally faced a total of 17 charges but he earlier pleaded guilty to five – two counts of drunkenness, one of disorderly conduct and two physical assaults.

Seven other charges, including sexual assault, assault and further counts of alleged misconduct, were either withdrawn by the prosecution or subject to acquittal by direction of military judge, Colonel Michael Campion.

A military board – the equivalent of a jury – delivered its verdicts this evening after around 90 minutes of deliberations at the end of a six-week trial.

The General Court Martial was held at the Military Justice Centre in Dublin's McKee Barracks.

Col Campion adjourned the case for a pre-sentencing hearing in December.

The identity of the accused, the location of the offences and other details cannot be reported by order of the trial judge.

During the trial, evidence was given by both NCOs, the accused and several other Defence Forces members.

In the sexual assault charges, the accused was found not guilty of placing one hand around the first NCO’s back and using his other hand to pull her head towards him, leading her to believe he was attempting to kiss her, and separately pulling her head towards his genital area.

He was found not guilty of placing both his arms around the second complainant's torso in an inappropriate manner.

The accused was also cleared of physical assault by pulling the first NCO’s head towards his face.

The charges he pleaded guilty to were disorderly conduct by saying “I'm a pr**k” in the soldiers' presence, physically assaulting one NCO by grabbing her wrist and the other by placing his arms around her torso.

The state withdrew counts of disorderly conduct that alleged the accused said “me d***” and “me c***” in the NCOs' presence, and asked two male soldiers “do you know who I am?".

The judge directed the board to acquit for legal reasons one charge of moving towards the second complainant, causing her to apprehend a sexual assault, one count of physically assaulting the first complainant by placing his hand on her shoulder and a count of disorderly conduct by telling a male soldier to “f*** off”.

Earlier, prosecutor Commandant Sean Coffey BL said in his closing speech the complainants were “discreet, trustworthy, highly experienced” NCOs and “clear, reliable” witnesses.

He said the case went to “the heart of what it means to be a leader in the Defence Forces”.

“When female members of the Defence Forces carrying out their duties are at risk from our own members, action needs to be taken, discipline must be upheld and members must be called to account,” Comdt Coffey said, urging the board to find the accused guilty.

Defence barrister Feargal Kavanagh SC told the board in his closing address that there had been “a misogynist atmosphere and culture” in the army for years, and “it’s time it was dealt with and it all came out in the wash”.

“But you don’t want to be labelled or have it suggested there is some scapegoating going on here,” he said.

“There’s somebody’s life on the line,” Mr Kavanagh said, telling the board the accused was “hard-working, diligent and loyal” with years of “exemplary service” to his country.

“He’s brave, he’s honest, he was not sober – we accept that,” Mr Kavanagh said.

“He now finds himself in a situation where his career is over, effectively,” he said.