Armed man shouted ‘come out and fight me’ to victim

A MAN armed with an iron bar went into the rear garden of a house shouting at the homeowner to come out and fight him, a court heard.

David Lawrence (26) was intoxicated and smashed a rear window, as the terrified victim contacted gardai.

Judge Dermot Dempsey imposed a nine month sentence suspended for two years and ordered him to stay away from the victim.

The defendant, of Gardiners Hill in Balbriggan, admitted possession of an iron bar and criminal damage at Trimbleston in Balbriggan on May 21, 2020.

Detective Garda Stephen Hughes told Swords District Court that Lawrence went to the property with an iron bar. When there was no response at the front door he went to the rear garden and started calling out to the injured party “come out and fight me”.

Lawrence then smashed a rear window, and continued to be threatening and abusive. He was also intoxicated, the court heard.

Gda Hughes said the injured party contacted gardai, who arrived on the scene and arrested the defendant.

Defence solicitor Fergal Boyle said Lawrence, a father of one who was due his second child in January, had battled a problem with alcohol for over 10 years.

Mr Boyle said “things had calmed down” since this incident, and Lawrence had not received any new charges.

Mr Boyle said Lawrence realised alcohol was at the bottom of his offending behaviour and he was trying to get the help he needed.