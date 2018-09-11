Apprentice carpenter accused of manslaughter over fatal one punch attack to face trial

A 21-year-old man has been sent forward for trial accused of the manslaughter of a student in a one punch assault in Tallaght in Dublin last Halloween.

Apprentice carpenter Jack Hall Ellis from Old Court Mill, Tallaght, was initially charged with assault causing harm to 20-year-old Luke O’Reilly in the early hours of November 1, 2017.

In May, an additional, more serious charge, was brought against him, for the unlawful killing of Mr O’Reilly.

He appeared again at Dublin District Court on Tuesday when a book of evidence was served on him by Garda David Morris. The Director of Public Prosecutions consented to him being returned for trial on indictment.

Judge Bryan Smyth told him he was being sent forward for trial on bail to appear on October 26 at the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Dressed in a black pullover and black body-warmer and blue jeans, the accused was warned that he must notify the prosecution within the next two weeks if he intended to use an alibi in his defence. He has not yet indicated how he will plead.

Defence barrister John Griffin, instructed by Padraig O Donovan solicitors in Tallaght, successfully applied for legal aid for his client.

At a previous bail hearing, Garda David Morris had said it was alleged Luke O’Reilly had just left the Metro pub after he had been socialising with friends for Halloween night.

He was walking along Old Blessington Road with friends when a male approached him from behind and he was punched to the side of his head, Garda Morris alleged.

He was taken to Tallaght hospital but his condition became more serious and he was transferred to the intensive care unit at Beaumont Hospital and passed away there on November 13 last.

As part of his bail conditions, the accused must reside at an address in Crumlin and stay out of Tallaght except for meetings with his solicitor or family occasions once he gives notice to gardai.

He has also been directed to be of sober habits, to abide by a 12pm to 7am curfew and be available when gardai call to his current address.

He has also been warned that he must not contact witnesses directly or indirectly.

Online Editors