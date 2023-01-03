| 9.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Apprentice became aggressive and called a garda a ‘waster’

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Eimear Cotter

AN APPRENTICE electrician verbally abused a garda, calling him a “waster” and telling him he would “love to see him without his uniform” after the officer stopped to speak to him, a court heard.

Conor Gaffney (20) was horrified at his behaviour, and had written a letter of apology to gardaí.

Most Watched

Privacy