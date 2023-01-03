Apprentice became aggressive and called a garda a ‘waster’

AN APPRENTICE electrician verbally abused a garda, calling him a “waster” and telling him he would “love to see him without his uniform” after the officer stopped to speak to him, a court heard.

Conor Gaffney (20) was horrified at his behaviour, and had written a letter of apology to gardaí.

Judge Dermot Dempsey ordered Mr Gaffney to donate €250 to Meals on Wheels Balbriggan.

Judge Dempsey said that if the money was paid he would strike out the charge, leaving the defendant without a conviction.

The defendant, with an address at Westbrook Rise in Balbriggan, admitted engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour at Cardy Rock in Balbriggan on March 28, 2021.

Sergeant Patricia McGarrity told Swords District Court that gardaí were on mobile patrol shortly after 2pm.

During patrol they approached and spoke to Mr Gaffney, who became aggressive towards them.

Sgt McGarrity said Mr Gaffney told the garda “you’re only a waster” and “I’m not afraid of you”.

He also said he would “love to see you without your uniform”.

The court heard Mr Gaffney had never been in trouble before.

His defence said that Mr Gaffney was shocked and “horrified at his behaviour”, which was out of character for him.

She also said Mr Gaffney was ashamed.​

She said that Mr Gaffney previously had a problem with cannabis, and for a period of time this would have impacted his attitude in a negative way.

However, he no longer had an issue with the drug.

The court heard that Mr Gaffney had written a letter of apology and had delivered it to Balbriggan garda station soon after this incident.

His defence said Mr Gaffney was working as an apprentice electrician, and earning €250 each week.

She asked Judge Dempsey to be as lenient as possible and leave Mr Gaffney without a conviction, saying he had brought €250 to court as a donation to charity.

She also said the defendant would have been entitled to taking part in the Adult Caution Scheme, but for some reason this had not occurred.

Judge Dempsey struck out the matter, after a donation was paid to Meals on Wheels.