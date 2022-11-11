Application to name hospital registrar in Medical Council disciplinary case over driving offences is adjourned

The High Court has adjourned an application by Mediahuis Ireland, publishers of the Irish Independent and Independent.ie, for the lifting of anonymity for a doctor in a Medical Council disciplinary case after he received a prison sentence for a series of driving offences.

Last July, Mr Justice David Barnville agreed not to suspend the doctor, who worked as a surgical registrar in a general hospital until last July, despite the fact that the High Court had agreed not to suspend him last December on the basis that he gave certain undertakings, including not to breach the road traffic laws, to the court.

Before the December undertakings, in 2017, he had been banned from driving after pleading guilty to careless driving in the Circuit Court.

The discovery that he had not divulged this when asked about criminal convictions, and the raising of serious concerns from a garda superintendent about him, led the Medical Council to apply for the suspension to the court last December.

He expressed remorse but said it did not affect his work as a doctor and asked for a chance so he could earn a livelihood. He had received his medical training abroad and said his substance abuse had begun after his divorce from an arranged marriage. He had remarried in Ireland and his new wife was a stabilising force, he said.

Then-High Court president, Ms Justice Mary Irvine, agreed not to suspend him on foot of a number of undertakings, including abiding by the traffic laws.

However, last July the Medical Council brought the case back to court after it learned he had driven again some eight weeks after the December undertaking and while he was disqualified. He had been given a five-month prison sentence for driving while suspended, though that is under appeal.

The doctor claimed his wife had a suspected coronary event while they were at a friend's house and he believed it unsafe to wait for an ambulance or taxi to take her to hospital so he drove her and was stopped on the way by gardaí.

Mr Justice Barniville, who was dealing with the case at this stage, agreed to give him another chance on the basis of new undertakings including those he gave last December. The judge said it was his “last chance”, and he put the matter back to later in the year.

When the case returned before Mr Justice Barniville on Friday, John Freeman BL, for Mediahuis, said his client was applying for the case now to be heard in public.

Under Section 60 of the 2007 Medical Practitioners Act, an application for a suspension "shall be heard otherwise than in public" unless the High Court considers it appropriate to hear the application in public.

The judge said it would not be possible to hear the application on Friday and it would have to be given a separate date in December. He asked that counsel for all parties provide submissions in advance of the hearing as he appreciated the application from Mediahuis is "a significant matter".

The judge thought he should "give it the time it deserves" and there was no urgency to it.