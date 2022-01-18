Application by alleged IS member Lisa Smith to have charges dismissed continues

A non-jury court will continue hearing an application to dismiss charges against alleged Islamic State member Lisa Smith tomorrow.

The former Defence Force soldier was due to go on trial at the Special Criminal Court last week.

She has pleaded not guilty to charges of membership of a terror organisation and financing terrorism.

Prior to the trial commencing her lawyers brought an application under Section 4E of the Criminal Procedure Act to have the charges against Ms Smith dismissed.

The act allows for the trial court to dismiss a charge if it finds that there is not a sufficient case against the accused.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, granted Ms Smith's legal team permission to bring the application and the court has been hearing submissions since Monday.

Details of the proceedings cannot be published under the act.

After hearing further submissions today, the court adjourned the matter to Wednesday morning.

Ms Smith (39) is charged with membership of an unlawful terrorist group, the Islamic State, between October 28, 2015 and December 1, 2019.

The accused, with an address in Dundalk, Co Louth, is also charged with financing terrorism by sending €800 in assistance, via a Western Union money transfer, to a named man on May 6, 2015.

The former soldier has pleaded not guilty to both charges and her trial at the non-jury court, if it proceeds, is expected to last 12 weeks.

Ms Smith joined the Defence Forces after leaving school in 2000 and also served with the Air Corps.

She later converted to Islam and left Ireland in 2015.