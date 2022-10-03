Appeals of two sons of Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae against assault convictions to begin tomorrow

THE appeals by two sons of Independent Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae against assault convictions are set to proceed before Tralee Circuit Appeals Court.

Councillor Jackie Healy-Rae Jnr (26) and Kevin Healy-Rae (25) were convicted three years ago of assaulting a British tourist over a queue-jumping incident at a Kenmare chip van in December 2017.

Both had confirmed appeals, via their solicitor Padraig O'Connell, within hours of their convictions.

Kerry Circuit Appeals Court had listed the cases in 2020 but, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and disruption to court lists, the cases have been delayed until now.

Two days have been set aside by Tralee Circuit Appeals Court from Tuesday to deal with the cases this week.

The appeal came after a British tourist, whose wife had objected to Kevin Healy-Rae jumping the chip van queue, suffered serious facial injuries in the incident including a broken nose.

It was claimed before Kenmare District Court in November 2019 that, when initially challenged over jumping the queue, Kevin Healy-Rae replied: "This is my town - and this is my chip van."

Kevin Healy-Rae insisted to investigating gardaí that the incident was politically motivated and that there are people all over Ireland who hate his family.

Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae Jnr, Kevin Healy-Rae and their friend Malachy Scannell (36) had vehemently denied a number of assault charges before Kenmare District Court.

However, they were convicted on all charges by Judge Dave Waters after extensive witness evidence was heard and CCTV security camera footage was viewed from around Kenmare town centre.

Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae was handed a suspended eight month prison sentence. His brother, Kevin Healy-Rae, received a suspended seven month prison sentence. Their friend, Malachy Scannell, was handed a suspended six month prison sentence.

All are now challenging the convictions.

Judge Waters warned during sentencing that they would have been going to prison but for the fact none of the trio had previous convictions.

The judge said the entire case hinged on witness credibility and CCTV footage from the AIB branch in Kenmare.

Judge Waters said he found British tourist, Kieran James, to be "an extremely credible witness" who had "no axe to grind" with the brothers or their friend.

The evidence against the brothers and their friend was, he said, "quite compelling".

He noted that Jackie Healy Rae Jnr had the opportunity to take his younger brother, who was intoxicated, away from the scene but did not do so and, instead, became "the third man in".

Judge Waters also noted the CCTV footage which showed the Healy-Rae group charging up the street towards the other group after the initial incident had calmed.

"It was quite clear...the three were together in a group running up the street towards the other individuals " where the secondary assaults occurred.

He said he was "absolutely satisfied" that the assaults had occurred as the State argued.

Both brothers have an address at Sandymount in Kilgarvan, Co Kerry.

Mr Scannell of Inchinacoosh, Kilgarvan, Co Kerry, is a close friend of the brothers.

The appeal dates were set for Tralee Circuit Court on October 4 after a hearing last March in Limerick.

