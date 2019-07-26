Appeal over citizenship ruling

An appeal is being brought over a High Court decision that applicants for citizenship must have "unbroken" residence here for a year prior to their application.

The Court of Appeal yesterday fixed October 8 as the date for the appeal. The president of the court, Mr Justice George Birmingham, said that date was subject to the court having a promised six extra judges. If not, the pressure on the appeal court's lists meant it would be October 2021 before the appeal could be heard.

Feichín McDonagh SC, with David Leonard BL, for Roderick Jones, an Australian man who challenged a refusal of his citizenship application, and Sara Moorhead SC, for the Justice Minister, had sought an early hearing.

