In an article published in the Irish Independent on 7 June 2013 date we wrongly reported that a bench warrant had been issued for John Brown.

No such warrant was ever issued. Mr Brown attended all court appearances as required and was subsequently acquitted of all charges.

We have agreed to pay Mr Brown damages and his legal costs for the damage to his good name and reputation.

We wish to apologise sincerely to John Brown for the distress and harm caused to him and his family.