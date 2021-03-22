| 8.3°C Dublin

Any attempt by Martens to have their retrial transferred is likely to fail, says local district attorney

Molly Martens was convicted in 2017 for the murder of Jason Corbett. Photo: Brendan Gleeson Expand

US prosecutors have warned any attempt by killers Tom (71) and Molly (37) Martens to have their proposed retrial transferred is likely to fail.

The father and daughter are hoping to be released from prison in North Carolina by April 2 after winning a challenge to their convictions for the second-degree murder of Limerick father-of-two Jason Corbett (39).

A retrial was ordered by a 4-3 ruling of judges on the North Carolina Supreme Court.

