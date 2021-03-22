Any attempt by Martens to have their retrial transferred is likely to fail, says local district attorney

US prosecutors have warned any attempt by killers Tom (71) and Molly (37) Martens to have their proposed retrial transferred is likely to fail.

The father and daughter are hoping to be released from prison in North Carolina by April 2 after winning a challenge to their convictions for the second-degree murder of Limerick father-of-two Jason Corbett (39).

A retrial was ordered by a 4-3 ruling of judges on the North Carolina Supreme Court.

Davidson County District Attorney Garry Frank will now consider a potential retrial once he receives the written judgment mandate from the Supreme Court in 10 days.

However, Mr Frank said he believes any retrial will again be held in Davidson County where Mr Corbett worked – despite speculation the defence legal teams will seek a transfer to another part of the US state.

A member of the Martens family has also hinted that a plea may be offered to a lesser charge given that the pair have already served almost four years in prison.

Tom Martens, a retired FBI agent, and his daughter, Molly, who travelled to Ireland to work as a nanny for the Limerick widower’s two children, were sentenced to 20-25 years in prison after being convicted by the unanimous vote of a Davidson County Superior Court jury in 2017 of Mr Corbett’s murder.

He was found beaten to death in the bedroom of his Winston-Salem home on August 2, 2015.

A concrete paving brick and a metal baseball bat were used in the killing.

Mr Frank said any transfer of a murder retrial out of Davidson County is extremely unlikely.

“When the mandate of the court comes into effect, it is transferred back to the Superior Court here in Davidson County and it becomes my case to deal with from that point forward,” he said.

“We are already in the process of evaluating how to go forward. I would doubt that (any retrial transfer). The defence may try to file a motion relative to the publicity but that is a pretty (difficult) burden to overcome relative to transfer here in our jurisdiction.

“In most jurisdictions, it would probably be a situation where we would have to start picking a jury and then one after one find that we couldn’t get a fair jury because of publicity.

“But I would doubt that anything would be ruled in that regard pre-trial.

“You have to basically show that you cannot pick a fair jury. That is usually a very difficult hurdle to pass.”

Mr Frank said he would now take some time to evaluate the supreme court judgment.

The Corbett family have vowed they will do everything to support the process to deliver a second murder conviction for the two killers.

Mr Frank said he was confident a second conviction can be secured in the event of a retrial.

Tom and Molly Martens insisted they acted in self-defence, despite both being found by police at the scene without a bruise or scratch.

In contrast, a pathologist could not accurately count the number of blows which had shattered Mr Corbett’s skull.

The retrial was granted after four Supreme Court judges found that the appeal was “a rare case in which certain evidentiary errors… were so prejudicial as to inhibit (the) defendants’ ability to present a full and meaningful defence”.

However, one dissenting judge said the evidence against the two defendants “was overwhelming”.