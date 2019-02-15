THE HSE has secured a High Court order directing an anti-abortion activist to take down websites with similar names to the health service’s unplanned pregnancy site.

Anti-abortion activist ordered to take down websites similar to HSE crisis pregnancy service

Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds granted the order this morning, telling website operator Eamonn Murphy that if he did not comply, he could be held in contempt of court and face incarceration.

The HSE claims websites operated by Mr Murphy, with similar names to its own myoptions.ie website, were causing confusion.

It alleges Mr Murphy’s service is inappropriately offering women scans, trying to convince them to not go ahead with abortions, and berating those who have done so.

Ms Justice Reynolds remarked the HSE was gravely concerned about Mr Murphy’s websites.

She adjourned proceedings for two weeks so Mr Murphy can get legal advice and file a response to the HSE’s claims.

The court heard Mr Murphy has been operating a crisis pregnancy service for 20 years under various names, including the Women’s Council Network.

But within days of the HSE launching its My Options website last December, he registered a number of sites with similar names.

The order directs Mr Murphy to take down these sites as soon as possible.

It also prohibits anyone under his direction from operating similarly named websites.

Representing himself, Mr Murphy told the court, he understood the allegations against him but denied they were true.

He said thousands of babies had been saved by his service’s actions over the past 20 years.

He claimed women were not getting objective advice from the HSE, alleging it was acting criminally and that women would die.

He also claimed "babies have been illegally killed" since January 1, the date abortion service became available in Ireland and that he had filed a complaint with the Garda Commissioner.

Online Editors