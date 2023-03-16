| 10.7°C Dublin

Anti-lockdown protester was ‘in Covid denial’ at the time

Andrew Phelan

AN anti-lockdown protester arrested for screaming profanities and aggressive behaviour to gardaí was in Covid denial at the time and had since got vaccinated, a court has heard.

Father-of-one Jordan O’Brien (25) was addicted to drink and drugs and in a “bad period of his life” when he was arrested in the Dublin city centre disturbance.

