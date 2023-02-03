| 12°C Dublin

Anti-immigration activist Graham Carey charged with incitement to hatred as judge bans him from social media

Mr Carey (39) was also ordered to stay away from refugee centres as part of his bail conditions, with a 9pm curfew also imposed

Graham Carey leaves court after being granted bail. Photo: Collins Expand

Graham Carey leaves court after being granted bail. Photo: Collins

Andrew Phelan

ANTI-immigration activist Graham Carey has been charged with incitement to hatred by distributing threatening and abusive videos online.

Mr Carey (39) was barred from social media and ordered to stay away from refugee centres as part of his bail conditions when he appeared in Dublin District Court.

