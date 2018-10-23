Anthony Walsh found guilty of murdering Dermot Byrne (54)

Anthony Walsh has been found guilty of the murder of Dermot Byrne by a unanimous jury verdict.

Anthony Walsh (31) of no fixed abode had pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to the manslaughter of Dermot Byrne at North St, Swords, Co Dublin on July 16, 2017. He also pleaded guilty to stealing a bank card, keys and a Zippo lighter from the deceased on the same date and location.

He will be sentenced to life imprisonment later today.

Online Editors