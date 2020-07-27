Anthony Stokes remanded on bail as assault case against him adjourned for four months

A FORMER Irish international footballer has had an assault case against him adjourned for four months while his defence examines material disclosed by the prosecution.

Anthony Stokes (32) is accused of headbutting a man in a Dublin pub during last year’s St Patrick’s festival.

Judge Ann Ryan remanded him on continuing bail, to appear in Dublin District Court again in November.

Mr Stokes, with an address at Wyckham Point, Dundrum is charged with assault causing harm to a named man. The offence is alleged to have happened at Fitzgerald’s Bar, Aston Quay on March 16, 2019.

The ex Republic of Ireland striker who has played for clubs including Celtic, Hibernian, Sunderland and Blackburn, first appeared in court on the charge in April.

Today, he was present when his solicitor Peter Corrigan told Judge Ryan the defence had received disclosure and consented to an adjournment.

Judge Ryan said the accused had not needed to be present in court today.

On the last court date, Garda Donal O’Neill said he arrested the accused at Pearse Street Garda Station for the purpose of charging him and he made no reply after caution.

Outlining the prosecution's case, the garda said it was alleged the accused assaulted the man by headbutting him once, knocking him to the ground. The man temporarily lost consciousness but there was no lasting damage or effect, the garda said.

There were no permanent injuries.

Mr Corrigan said his client had attended voluntarily at the garda station and “it’s the case that he vehemently denies the charge.”

Mr Stokes had been at the bar with his girlfriend and “acted at all times in self defence, proportionately,” Mr Corrigan said.

During the April hearing, bail was in Mr Stokes’ own bond of €200, with no cash lodgement required.

Under conditions, he must reside at the address provided and if he takes up employment outside the jurisdiction, he must furnish gardai with the employer’s name and address.

He is to be available at all times at the phone number provided, “as he has done throughout the investigation.”

Mr Stokes, who recently finished a stint at Iranian club Persepolis, won nine senior caps for Ireland between 2007 and 2014.

He was not required to speak during today's proceedings.

