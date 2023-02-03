| 11.5°C Dublin

Anthony Stokes: former Ireland footballer appears in court on cocaine and dangerous driving charges

Anthony Stokes arrives at the The Criminal Courts of Justice. Photo: Collins Expand

Andrew Phelan

FORMER Ireland footballer Anthony Stokes has appeared in court on drugs and motoring charges after he was stopped driving in Dublin.

The ex-Premier League player (34) was charged after he was allegedly found with cocaine following a traffic incident last month, with further counts brought today.

