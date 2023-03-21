| 12.1°C Dublin

Anorexic woman who suffered three stone weight loss can be kept in hospital and force-fed if necessary, court rules

Court told woman does not believe her condition is serious enough to warrant treatment and hospitalisation

Tim Healy

A young woman with anorexia nervosa and diabetes can be detained in hospital and tube fed if necessary because of her lack of mental capacity to understand the danger to her life from her conditions, the president of the High Court ruled.

Mr Justice David Barniville granted the orders to the HSE after her treating psychiatrist told of the woman's refusal to accept her doctors' advice of the risk involved by self treating her diabetes with insulin, while not eating properly.

