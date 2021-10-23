| 9.7°C Dublin

Anne had decided it was time to move on – but her ‘toxic’ husband refused to let her leave

Renato Gehlen jailed for life for murder, but his wife’s family have been leftbereft

Renato Gehlen, who was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his wife Anne Colomines in 2017 Expand
Danielle Gallard, mother of Anne Colomines, outside Dublin Central Criminal Court yesterday. Photo: Collins Expand
Sister of Anne Colomines Alexandra, with her daughter Thais. Photo: Collins Expand

Catherine Fegan

Anne Colomines was in an unhappy marriage and wanted out.

She had met and married her husband Renato Gehlen, a Brazilian national, in 2012. But despite an initial rush of love, cracks soon began to appear in the relationship.

He blamed her when they struggled to conceive, annoyed they had not tried sooner. She felt that he was no longer the man she met, becoming someone who was negative to be around. As much as she tried to make things work, the couple just grew further and further apart. She became down and depressed. He grew colder and more controlling.

