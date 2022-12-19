| 13.4°C Dublin

Angry driver who ranted and made drunken claim garda was following him is banned for five years

Solicitor Fiona D&rsquo;Arcy said Robert Dolinski was living in his car at the time and had the knife for fishing. Stock image Expand

Solicitor Fiona D’Arcy said Robert Dolinski was living in his car at the time and had the knife for fishing. Stock image

Eimear Cotter

A driver started ranting at gardaí that they were following him after they tried to stop him on suspicion of drink driving, a court heard.

Robert Dolinski (38) tried to ring his lawyer and refused to give gardaí his details.

