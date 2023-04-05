| 14.3°C Dublin

Andy Cash accused of murdering his two sisters and brother in Tallaght is sent forward for trial

Andy Cash Expand

Tom Tuite

A MAN accused of murdering his two sisters and brother in Tallaght has been sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

Lisa Cash (18) and her eight-year-old twin brother and sister, Christy and Chelsea Cawley, died after an incident at their family home in Rossfield Avenue, in the Brookfield area of Tallaght in the early hours of September 4 last year.

