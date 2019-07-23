Ana's murderers to get 'edited versions' of probation reports on each other, court told

Ana Kriegel's killers are to be given edited versions of probation reports about each other ahead of sentencing.

The Central Criminal Court also heard further media restrictions will be in place at the sentence hearing in October, allowing only five journalists to attend.

Trial judge Mr Justice Paul McDermott made the orders as he was given an update on the case yesterday.

The killers, known as Boy A and Boy B, were found guilty last month of the murder of Ana (14) at an abandoned farmhouse in Lucan, Co Dublin, on May 14, 2018.

Boy A was also convicted of aggravated sexual assault. The boys, who were just 13 years old at the time, had denied the offences.

Gerardine Small BL, for the prosecution, said she was asking the court to allow for the furnishing of the respective probation reports to the co-accused but "only the parts that deal exclusively with the offences", and not anything pertaining to personal circumstances.

Both Patrick Gageby SC, for Boy A, and Damien Colgan SC, for Boy B, said they had no objections.

Ms Small also applied for the same edited versions of the reports to be furnished to the lead investigator in the case - the prosecuting garda inspector.

The judge made the order and said the reports were to be treated in the strictest of confidence.

Brendan Grehan SC, also for the prosecution, then said the court had previously intimated some restrictions on the media.

He said he had mentioned it to ensure the smooth running of events at the sentence hearing.

Mr Justice McDermott said no more than five members of the media should be present in the court for sentencing, for reasons relating to the "nature of the hearing and the appropriate environment".

He said he was asking people to observe this and that the courts service would be in contact with the media about it.

Mr Justice McDermott said it was "not an unusual or extraordinary" order by the court and it was frequently done in the district court.

He said steps could be taken to provide an overflow facility via video link in a room in another "area of the building", which would function as an extension to the Central Criminal Court.

The boys are in custody on remand at Oberstown Detention Centre in Dublin, pending sentencing.

Last week, Mr Grehan said the probation reports had been prepared, but the parties had not yet seen them.

Mr Grehan said Ana's parents had prepared a victim impact statement.

The judge had also ordered psychiatrists reports and school reports.

