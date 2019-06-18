Ana Kriegel's parents paid tribute to their daughter today after two boys were found guilty of her murder.

Ana Kriegel's parents paid tribute to their daughter today after two boys were found guilty of her murder.

'Ana was our strength' - Ana Kriegel's parents pay tribute to daughter after two teenage boys found guilty of murder

Speaking outside the court, Ana's father Patric Kriegel said; "Ana was our strength."

Her mother, Geraldine Kreigel added; "Ana was a dream come true for us and she always will be. She will stay in our hearts, forever loved and forever cherished.

"We love you Ana."

Her parents spoke after two teenagers were found guilty before the Central Criminal Court of the murder of schoolgirl Ana Kriegel.

One of them, known as Boy A, has also been found guilty of aggravated sexual assault.

Schoolgirl Ana Kriegel

The boys, who were just 13 years old at the time, had denied the offences.

After deliberating for 14 hours and 25 minutes, jurors came back at 2.11pm and delivered the verdicts, first for Boy A and then for Boy B.

Prosecution counsel Brendan Grehan SC said that places were available for the boys at Oberstown Detention Centre.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott remanded both boys in custody, and adjourned sentencing to July 15.

The judge also ordered probation and psychiatrists reports for both defendants, as well as school reports and any another other available reports, saying that he was "seeking professional assistance" in relation to this very difficult case.

Judge McDermott said that the boys parents may also wish to give evidence prior to sentencing.

Patric and Geraldine Kriegel were crying and were hugged tightly by their family who gathered them into a circle when the verdict was announced.

Judge McDermott expressed his sincere gratitude and his deep appreciation to the jurors, and excused them from serving on a jury in the future.

He also offered his condolences to the Kriegel family.

Judge McDermott re-iterated that the boys cannot be named and are entitled to anonymity under the law, because they are children.

Ana's body, naked apart from a pair of black socks, was found by gardai in a derelict farmhouse, Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, in Lucan at 1pm on May 17, 2018.

The 14-year-old had been reported missing by her parents Patric and Geraldine Kriegel three days earlier.

Ana was last seen by her father leaving her home in the company of the second accused, Boy B, around 5pm on the day she disappeared, and heading towards the park.

Boy B was interviewed by gardai for over 17 hours on two separate dates, on May 24 and July 7 last year.

In his interviews, Boy B had claimed that he called to Ana's house on behalf of Boy A who told him he wanted to sort out some "relationship issues" with her.

In his closing address to the jury, prosecution counsel Brendan Grehan SC said there was an "overwhelming forensic case" against Boy A, which not just connected him to the scene but where items belonging to him, from his house, connected him to Ana and the scene.

Mr Grehan told jurors it was the prosecution case that there was "no innocent explanation" that could explain away these facts other than Boy A's involvement.

He said the evidence in relation to Boy A pointed in only one way - he was at the scene, he was there when Ana was bleeding, his DNA was on her neck and his semen was on her top. Most significant of all, Mr Grehan added, is that Ana's blood was on Boy A's boots.

In relation to Boy B, Mr Grehan said there was no forensic evidence connecting him to the scene, and the case against Boy B relied on "what came out of his own mouth" in his interviews with gardai.

Mr Grehan said the interviews contained "lies, untruths and half truths" and told the jury "quite where the lies end or the truth begins will be a matter you will have to decide".

After deliberating for 14 hours and 25 minutes, jurors came back at 2.11pm and delivered the verdicts, first for Boy A and then for Boy B.

More to follow

Online Editors