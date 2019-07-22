ANA Kriegel’s killers are each to be furnished with edited versions of each other’s probation reports ahead of their sentencing.

ANA Kriegel’s killers are each to be furnished with edited versions of each other’s probation reports ahead of their sentencing.

Ana Kriegel's killers to be given edited versions of each other's probation reports

The Central Criminal Court also heard further media restrictions will be in place at the sentence hearing in October, allowing only five journalists to attend.

Trial judge Mr Justice Paul McDermott made the orders as he was given an update on the case this morning.

The killers, known as Boy A and Boy B, were found guilty last month of the murder of Ana (14) at an abandoned farmhouse in Lucan on May 14, 2018.

Boy A, was also convicted of aggravated sexual assault. The boys, who were just 13 years old at the time, had denied the offences.

Gerardine Small BL, for the prosecution, said she was asking the court to allow for the furnishing of the respective probation reports to the co-accused but “only the parts that deal exclusively with the offences,” and not anything pertaining to personal circumstances.

Both Patrick Gageby SC, for Boy A, and Damien Colgan, SC, for Boy B, said they had no objections to this.

Ms Small also applied for the same edited versions of the reports to be furnished to the lead investigator in the case - the prosecuting garda inspector.

The judge made the order and said the reports were to be treated in the strictest of confidence, with any breach being contempt of court.

Brendan Grehan SC, also for the prosecution, then said the court had previously intimated some restrictions on the media.

He said he had mentioned it to ensure the smooth running of events at the sentence hearing.

Mr Justice McDermott said no more than five members of the media should be present in the court for sentencing, for reasons relating to the “nature of the hearing and the appropriate environment.”

He said he was asking people to observe this and that the courts service would be in contact with the media about it.

Mr Justice McDermott said it was “not an unusual or extraordinary” order by the court and it was frequently done in the District Court.

He said steps could be taken to provide an overflow facility via video link in a room in another “area of the building”, which would function as an extension to the Central Criminal Court.

There would be further directions in relation to the accommodation of everyone else, he said.

The boys are currently in custody on remand at Oberstown Detention Centre, pending sentencing.

When the sentencing was adjourned last week, Mr Grehan said the probation reports had been prepared, but the parties had not yet seen them.

Mr Grehan said that Mr and Mrs Kriegel had completed a victim impact statement, to deliver the report at the sentence hearing.

The judge had also ordered psychiatrists reports for both defendants, as well as school reports and any other available reports, saying he was "seeking professional assistance" in relation to this very difficult case.

Last week, the court heard in relation to the psychiatric reports no assessment had yet been carried out.

Mr Gageby, for Boy A, said there was a psychological report being prepared in respect of his client, and it should be ready within the next two weeks.

Mr Colgan, for Boy B, said no other reports, other than those directed by the court, were being prepared on his client.

The judge said he had also received reports from Oberstown in relation to its facilities and the boys' initial period of remand.

Judge McDermott said he realised that it would take some time for the two teams of psychiatrists to complete their reports on the boys.

Ana's body, naked apart from a pair of black socks, was found by gardai in a derelict farmhouse, Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, in Lucan at 1pm on May 17, 2018.

She had been reported missing by her parents Patric and Geraldine Kriegel three days earlier.

Online Editors