Ana Kriegel trial: Sentencing of schoolgirl's murderers adjourned until October

THE SENTENCING of schoolgirl Ana Kriegel's murderers has been adjourned until October as psychiatric reports on the two teenagers have not yet been completed.

The two teenagers, known as Boy A and Boy B, were found guilty last mouth of the murder of Ana Kriegel at an abandoned farmhouse in Lucan on May 14, 2018.

One of them, Boy A, was also convicted of aggravated sexual assault.

The teenagers, who were just 13 years old at the time, had denied the offences.

Ana's body, naked apart from a pair of black socks, was found by gardai in a derelict farmhouse, Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, in Lucan at 1pm on May 17, 2018.

The 14-year-old had been reported missing by her parents Patric and Geraldine Kriegel three days earlier.

Patric and Geraldine Kriegel, the parents of murdered Ana Kriegel, arrive at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin. Photo: Justin Farrelly/PA Wire

Following the guilty verdicts in June, Mr Justice Paul McDermott remanded both boys in custody to Oberstown Detention Centre, and adjourned sentencing.

The judge also ordered probation and psychiatrists reports for both defendants, as well as school reports and any other available reports, saying he was "seeking professional assistance" in relation to this very difficult case.

When the matter came before Judge McDermott earlier this month, he further ordered assessments for each boy by consultant child psychiatrists and consultant forensic psychiatrists.

The judge made the orders after Professor Harry Kennedy, consultant forensic psychiatrist and executive clinical director, National Forensic Mental Health Service had corresponded with the DPP's office.

Both Patrick Gageby SC, for Boy A, and Damien Colgan, SC, for Boy B, said their clients and parents had no objections to the course recommended by Prof Kennedy.

This morning, Brendan Grehan SC, for the prosecution, told the court that probation reports on the two boys had been prepared, but the parties had not yet seen them.

Mr Grehan said that Mr and Mrs Kriegel had completed a victim impact statement, but that they would prefer to deliver the report at the sentence hearing.

Mr Grehan said that in relation to the psychiatric reports no assessment had yet been carried out.

Mr Gageby, for Boy A, said there was a psychological report being prepared in respect of his client, and it should be ready within the next two weeks.

Mr Colgan, for Boy B, said no other reports, other than those directed by the court, were being prepared on his client.

Judge McDermott ordered that the probation reports be made available to the parties.

The judge said he had also received reports from Oberstown in relation to its facilities and the boys' initial period of remand.

Judge McDermott said he realised that it would take some time for the two teams of psychiatrists to complete their reports on the boys.

The judge adjourned the matter to October 29, saying that all the reports should be circulated to the parties the week previously.

