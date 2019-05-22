A BOY accused of murdering Ana Kriegel told gardai he had lied in earlier interviews and he met his co-accused in a different area of the park to where he'd previously told them, a trial heard.

Ana Kriegel trial: 'Scared and nervous' boy accused of murder told gardai he lied in earlier interviews

During the fourth interview, Boy B told gardai he was going to re-tell the story as "what I told you yesterday was a lie".

Boy B also said he had originally given a "fake story" to gardai investigating Ana's disappearance because he couldn't really remember where he'd met Boy A in the park.

He was "scared and nervous" at the time, and once he did remember he felt he couldn't go back.

Ana Kriegel

"I had already given a statement so I kept to the story", he said.

The two youths, aged 13 at the time, have pleaded not guilty before the Central Criminal Court to the murder of Ana Kriegel (14) at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road in Lucan on May 14 last year.

One of the boys, Boy A, has also denied a charge of aggravated sexual assault.

It is the prosecution case that Boy B "lured" Ana to the derelict farmhouse and watched as the other boy sexually assaulted and murdered her.

This morning, the jurors continued to watch the video footage of interviews which gardai conducted with Boy B at Finglas Garda Station on May 24 and May 25, 2018.

Present during the first three interviews were Boy B, his mother, his solicitor David Powderly, Detective Garda Donal Daly and Detective Sergeant (now Inspector) Damien Gannon.

During the fourth interview, Barry Powderly was Boy B's solicitor.

At the start of this interview, which began at 10.11am on May 25, 2018, Boy B said he wanted to clarify something.

"So I'm going to re-tell the story", he said, "What I told you yesterday was a lie".

Boy B said Boy A asked him to call for Ana, and though he initially refused he gave into his "whinging".

Boy B said he went to Ana's house after he and Boy A agreed to where to meet in the park.

Boy B said he got Ana and went into the park. He said he did not meet Boy A in the spot where he'd previously said.

Boy B said he and Ana walked over towards the BMX track and he met Boy A near it.

Boy B said he let Ana talk to Boy A for a while, but he stayed back to give them some privacy to talk. He then got bored and left.

"That's the truth", he said.

Boy B told gardai that he was "scared and nervous" when he first spoke to gardai investigating Ana's disappearance and he couldn't really remember where he met Boy A, so "I made it up".

Once he did remember, Boy B said he couldn't go back because he had already given a statement so he "kept to the story".

Insp Gannon put it to Boy B that it wasn't until he was confronted with facts that he told the truth.

"So now you have to tell me everything, I mean absolutely everything", he said.

Asked why the boys had arranged to meet at the BMX track, Boy B said he didn't know.

The court heard that the BMX track was close to the abandoned house where Ana's body was found.

Asked by Insp Gannon if he had been in the abandoned house that day (May 14})Boy B said "on the day I wasn't but I was before, yeah".

During interview three, gardai played a number of CCTV clips to Boy B.

He identified Boy A in CCTV footage in the park at 4.57pm and again at 5.04pm.

Gda Daly put to it to Boy B that there were inconsistencies in his account, and that what he had told gardai did not match the CCTV footage.

Gda Daly told Boy B that he wanted the truth, "please, please, please tell us the truth", he said.

The trial continues before Mr Justice Paul McDermott and a jury of eight men and four women.

