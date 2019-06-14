A jury in the trial of two boys accused of murdering schoolgirl Ana Kriegel is set to resume its deliberations this morning.

A jury in the trial of two boys accused of murdering schoolgirl Ana Kriegel is set to resume its deliberations this morning.

Ana Kriegel trial jury asks to see exhibits as deliberations go on

The jury of eight men and four women was sent home for the night on Thursday afternoon after deliberating for just over four-and-a-half hours.

The jurors were set to resume their deliberations today at 10am.

At lunch-time yesterday, jurors requested to see a number of exhibits, including a wooden stick, a pair of gloves, a roll of Tescon-branded tape and two tape ends.

The jury returned the items just before 3pm when they retired for the day.

The two accused, who were aged just 13 at the time, have pleaded not guilty before the Central Criminal Court to murdering 14-year-old Ana Kriegel at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road in Lucan on May 14, 2018.

The first accused, known as Boy A, has also denied a charge of aggravated sexual assault.

On Wednesday, Mr Justice Paul McDermott said that there were three charges on the issue paper, and the jury could return verdicts of guilty or not guilty on all three counts. He said that the decision must be unanimous.

He said the jury must consider each count separately.

Yesterday, the judge recharged the jury on a number of matters.

He reminded them that anything one boy said against the other could not be used as evidence against that other boy. He said this also applied to anything said by either accused about the other to anyone else, be it a friend, a teacher or a parent.

The judge also re-read the evidence of retired State Pathologist Professor Marie Cassidy in relation to the injuries to Ana's private areas.

Judge McDermott told the jury that he had been asked to do so by both prosecution counsel Brendan Grehan SC and Boy A's lawyer, Patrick Gageby SC.

Ana was last seen by her father leaving her home in the company of Boy B around 5pm on the day she disappeared, and heading towards the park.

In his closing speech to the jury, Mr Grehan said that there was an "overwhelming forensic case" against Boy A.

He said that the evidence in relation to Boy A pointed in only one way - he was at the scene, he was there when Ana was bleeding, his DNA was on her neck and his semen was on her top.

The case against Boy B was different, and relied on "what came out of his own mouth" in his interviews with gardaí, Mr Grehan added.

In his closing address, Mr Gageby, for Boy A, asked the jury to consider if there was "any solid or real evidence" of his client's intention to kill or his intention to kill Ana Kriegel.

In his closing speech, Damien Colgan SC, for Boy B, said the prosecution case was that the two boys planned this together and Boy B collected Ana and brought her to Boy A who then did "untold things" to her.

However, Mr Colgan said this theory does not hold water, and "does not add up in any shape or form".

He said there was "no plan" and Boy B had "no knowledge".

Irish Independent