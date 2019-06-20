Ana Kriegel trial: Family of Boy B forced into hiding, court hears

THE FAMILY of a boy found guilty of the murder of schoolgirl Ana Kriegel has been forced into hiding, a court has heard.

THE FAMILY of a boy found guilty of the murder of schoolgirl Ana Kriegel has been forced into hiding, a court has heard.

Boy B and his co-accused Boy A were found guilty on Tuesday by a jury before the Central Criminal Court of the murder of Ana at a derelict farmhouse in Lucan on May 14 last year.

Boy A was also found guilty of a charge of aggravated sexual assault.

This morning, Damien Colgan SC, for Boy B, told the Central Criminal Court that he had been asked to attend court by Boy B's family.

Mr Colgan said the family wanted the court to know that following the publication of material after the verdict that the family had been forced into hiding

Mr Colgan addressed the court after a judge ordered that Facebook and Twitter be brought before him to answer allegations of contempt of court over the publication of photographs identifying the two boys.

Both organisations were represented in court this morning.

Mr Justice Michael White was told that both Twitter and Facebook had prepared affidavits, and they were handed into court.

Brendan Grehan, for the DPP, asked that the matter be adjourned until 11.15am to allow him to read the affidavits.

Andrew McKeown BL, for Boy A, also handed over a number of screenshots of tweets and Facebook messages, some of which, he said, were posted as late as this morning.

The matter will be re-mentioned at 11.15am.

Yesterday, Judge White directed representatives of the social media giants to come to the Central Criminal Court this morning after he was told of an alleged “wilful disregard” of the law and court orders banning the identification of the boys.

The judge also made an interim order for the removal of the photographs in question and restraining further publication of any material identifying Boy A and Boy B.

He granted the orders following an application brought by lawyers for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Mr Grehan, for the DPP, said the two convicted boys were 14 years old; as such they were covered by the provisions of Section 252 (1) of the Children Act, and nothing should be published or broadcast that tended to identify them.

