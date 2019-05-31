A boy accused of murdering Ana Kriegel told a friend he believed his co-accused was trying to set him up because he'd made him call for the schoolgirl, a trial has heard.

Ana Kriegel Trial: Boy thought co-accused was trying to set him up, trial told

The friend also said Boy B told him he saw Boy A get Ana into a headlock and try to get her on to the ground.

Boy B told him he'd "freaked out" and ran away.

The accused, who were aged 13 at the time, have pleaded not guilty before the Central Criminal Court to murdering Ana Kriegel at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road in Lucan, Co Dublin, on May 14 last year.

One of the accused, Boy A, has also denied a charge of aggravated sexual assault.

Yesterday, the jury heard from a number of juvenile witnesses. They gave their evidence via videolink.

One of them said he'd spoken to Boy A on one of the days after Ana went missing. Asked to describe Boy A's appearance, the witness said Boy A appeared "a bit agitated" and "more aware and fidgety".

Asked by prosecution counsel Brendan Grehan SC how Boy B appeared, the witness said he was "fine" and "calm and collected" like he always was.

The witness also said Boy A told him that he, Boy B and Ana had been in the park on the evening she disappeared.

The witness said Boy A told him that Boy B had left, and it was just him and Ana in the park.

Boy A said he'd then left Ana, and a short time later he'd gotten jumped and beaten up by two 20-year-olds.

A friend of Boy B's told the jury that he was speaking to Boy B some time in June 2018 and asked him: "What do you think about the whole Ana thing?"

The witness said Boy B told him he'd something to tell him, and asked him not to tell anyone else. The friend said Boy B told him that he, Boy A and Ana had been in the park and they had gone to explore the abandoned place on the evening she went missing.

The youth said Boy B told him that Ana and Boy A walked in front of him and went through a door or window. Boy B then said he saw Boy A and Ana get into a "semi-physical" argument, or "small scrap", which got "more and more violent".

The youth said Boy B told him that Boy A then got Ana into a headlock and tried to get her on to the ground.

The teen said Boy B told him that Ana was fighting back and trying to push him [Boy A] off her. She was also trying to kick and punch Boy A in the arm and leg, the witness said.

He said Boy B told him he'd "freaked out" and at that point he'd run away.

Cross-examined by Damien Colgan SC, for Boy B, the friend said Boy B had told him earlier that same day that he believed Boy A was "trying to snake him" and was going behind his back and "building a case against him".

The friend said Boy B told him he thought Boy A was trying to set him up because he'd "made him call for Ana".

He accepted he had not told gardaí about this conversation with Boy B until November 2018, after he'd discussed the matter with his parents.

The friend also said he'd forgotten about it.

In her evidence, Dr Orla Dempsey, a crime and policing analyst in An Garda Síochána, said Ana's phone was "pinged" and it was last active at 5.32pm on May 14, 2018, using the mast at Fort Lucan/Tinker's Hill near Lucan.

Dr Dempsey said there was no call traffic on Boy A's phone that same day but data usage on his phone indicated that between 5.14pm and 5.36pm on May 14, 2018, the phone used the cell site at Fort Lucan/Tinker's Hill.

Dr Dempsey agreed that this mast at Fort Lucan/Tinkers hill would "cover a large general area".

The trial continues on Tuesday.

