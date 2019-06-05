The father of a boy accused of murdering Ana Kriegel has said his son didn't tell him the full story at the beginning because he "couldn't believe it", a trial has heard.

Ana Kriegel trial: Boy B's father tells court 'My son was afraid of saying something'

Boy B's father also gave evidence that his son said he didn't respect him and didn't want to "share his truths" with him.

The man further described his son as being "afraid of saying something".

The prosecution case has now closed against the two accused and the jury has been told to return on Thursday.

Boy B and his co-accused, known as Boy A, have pleaded not guilty to murdering 14-year-old Ana Kriegel at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road in Lucan, Co Dublin, on May 14, 2018.

They were 13 years old at the time and cannot be identified because they are children.

Boy A has also denied a charge of aggravated sexual assault.

Yesterday, the jury heard from Boy B's father. He said gardaí called to his home around 9pm or 10pm on May 14, 2018 - the day Ana went missing.

His wife answered the door and his son was behind her. Gardaí told them they were looking for a missing girl, he said.

Asked whether he remembered his son's expression, the man said he was "kind of surprised". He later described it as his son "wasn't happy being surprised".

Boy B's father said he spoke to his son the next day but he "wasn't really chatty". He told his son that if he knew something, he had better tell gardaí everything he knew.

The father said his son told him Boy A had asked him to bring Ana to the park because she had a crush on him and so they could sort out their relationship.

The man said he was surprised to hear Boy A had been attacked in the park, as it was very "peaceful". When he heard Boy A had no marks on his face, he was "kind of suspicious" about that, he said.

The man said he went with his son and gardaí to the park the next day to establish where Boy B had last seen Ana.

He described his son as being "afraid of saying something".

The man said the next day he learned Ana's body had been found, when his wife rang him.

He said it was very difficult for his family to understand this tragedy had happened, and that somebody "would do those things to the poor girl".

He said the family could not believe the boys were "somehow connected" to the missing girl.

The dad said he tried to ask his son to "remember every detail" but he "wasn't normally reacting". His son wasn't "happy" or "chatty".

As his father, he said Boy B was not capable of doing anything like that.

The man also said he was "furious" when his son told him he had given some builder's tape to Boy A. His son had taken the tape from his garden shed a few weeks previously and hadn't told him, the court heard.

He also said it was only after his son was arrested that he learned he had been in the abandoned house.

He said he asked his son why he didn't tell the full story at the beginning.

He said his son told him he couldn't believe it, and secondly he didn't respect him and didn't want to share his truths with him.

The man also said Boy B told him he was afraid of Boy A as he had "lots of power".

He said his son was "scared" and "shocked" and told him he had run away when he saw Boy A attacking Ana.

The dad said Boy B told him he saw Boy A "making a judo or wrestling move" to Ana and throw her on the floor. Boy A then tried to pull her bra with one hand while the other hand was trying to suffocate her.

He said his son told him that Boy A turned his head to the door and saw Boy B, and that's when he ran.

In cross-examination, the man told Damien Colgan SC, for Boy B, his son was "very naïve", "very immature" and was "hungry for friendship".

Garda Joan Sheridan gave evidence of examining an iPad from Boy A's home. Two images - one of a homemade mask and a second of a person wearing a mask - were shown to the jury. These images had been created on May 2, 2018.

Two more images of a person wearing a mask with a lot of red around the mouth and pointed teeth were also discovered on an iPhone found in Boy A's bedroom. They were created in August 2017.

Lawyers for the two boys then made a number of formal admissions, including that the scene was properly designated a crime scene and properly preserved.

Mr Colgan and Patrick Gageby SC, for Boy A, also accepted the exhibits in the case were kept securely and there was no issue with the chain of evidence.

There was no issue with the arrest and detention of the two accused, nor was there an issue with obtaining DNA swabs.

The trial continues.

Irish Independent