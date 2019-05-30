A BOY accused of murdering Ana Kriegel told a friend that he believed his co-accused was trying to "snake" him and set him up because he'd made him call for the schoolgirl, a trial heard.

Ana Kriegel trial: Boy B told friend he believed Boy A was trying to 'snake' him because he made him call for Ana, trial told

The friend also said Boy B told him he saw Boy A get Ana into a headlock and try and get her onto the ground. Boy B told him he'd "freaked out" and run away.

The accused, who were aged 13 at the time, have pleaded not guilty before the Central Criminal Court to murdering Ana Kriegel at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road in Lucan on May 14, 2018.

One of the accused, Boy A, has also denied a charge of aggravated sexual assault.

This morning the jury heard from a number of juvenile witnesses.

One of them said he'd spoken to Boy A on the Tuesday or Wednesday after Ana went missing. Asked to describe Boy A's appearance, the witness said Boy A appeared "a bit agitated" and "more aware and fidgety".

Asked by prosecution counsel Brendan Grehan SC how Boy B appeared, the witness said he was "fine" and "calm and collected like he was every day".

The witness also said Boy A told him that he, Boy B and Ana had been in the park on the evening she disappeared.

The witness said Boy A told him that Boy B had left, and it was just him and Ana in the park. Boy A said he'd then left Ana, and a short time later he'd gotten jumped and beaten up by two 20-year-olds.

Another teenage witness said he was approached by Boy A and Boy B at the beginning of 2018 and asked to sign a pledge.

The youth said Boy A and Boy B had come to him and asked him to sign it because they wanted to see how many signatures they could get.

He said that they had called it a "satanic pledge" but told him it wasn't serious.

The teen also said they had joked about it for two or thee days and then it was just forgotten about.

A friend of Boy B's also gave evidence he was speaking to Boy B some time in June 2018 when Boy B said he'd something to tell him, and asked him not to tell anyone else.

The friend said Boy B told him that he, Boy A and Ana had been in the park and they'd gone to explore the abandoned place.

The youth said Boy B told him that Ana and Boy A walked in front of him and went through a door or window. Boy B then said he saw Boy A and Ana get into a "semi-physical" argument, or "small scrap".

The youth said Boy B told him that Boy A then got Ana into a headlock and tried to get her onto the ground.

He said Boy B told him he'd "freaked out" and run away.

The teen said Boy B told him that Ana was fighting back and trying to push him [Boy A] off her. She was also trying to kick and punch Boy A in the arm and leg, the witness said.

Cross examined by Damien Colgan, for Boy B, the friend said Boy B had told him earlier that same day that he believed Boy A was "trying to snake him".

The friend said Boy B told him he thought Boy A was trying to set him up because he'd "made him call for Ana".

The trial continues before Mr Justice Paul McDermott and a jury of eight men and four women.

