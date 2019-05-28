A BOY told garda interviewers that his co-accused told him he wanted to kill schoolgirl Ana Kriegel but he didn't think he was being serious, a trial heard.

Ana Kriegel trial: 'Boy A told me he wanted to kill Ana but I didn't think he was serious' - Boy B told gardaí

Boy B said Boy A had approached him the previous month and said to him "hey, wanna kill somebody".

Boy B told gardai he said no, and told Boy A it was "retarded".

Boy B said he had asked Boy A who he was planning to kill and he (Boy A) told him Ana Kriegel.

Boy B said he replied: "In your dreams".

Boy B told gardai he thought Boy A was joking and messing, and he knew he wasn't being serious.

This was because he and his friends "joke around all the time" and never mean stuff, he said.

Earlier, Boy B said his friend was wearing a "zombie mask" when he assaulted Ana and he was wearing the mask for "the whole incident".

Asked why he didn't say anything to gardai when they called to his house investigating Ana's disappearance, Boy A said he was "scared".

He said he "just tried to forget about it" and tried to pretend that nothing had happened.

He also said that he was afraid of "being framed by [Boy A]".

The accused, who were aged 13 at the time, have pleaded not guilty before the Central Criminal Court to murdering Ana Kriegel at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road in Lucan on May 14, 2018.

One of the boys, Boy A, has also denied a charge of aggravated sexual assault.

This morning, the jury continued to watch video footage of interviews which gardai conducted with Boy B after he was arrested for a second time on suspicion of the murder of Ana Kriegel.

The interviews took place at Lucan Garda Station on July 7, 2018.

Present during interviews seven and eight were Boy B, his mother, his solicitor Barry Powderly and Detective Garda Donal Daly and Detective Sergeant (now Inspector) Damien Gannon.

Boy B told gardai that other friends told him that Boy A had said he was going to kill someone, but he didn't think he it was serious.

Boy B said Boy A had also approached him the previous month and said to him "hey, wanna kill somebody".

Boy B said he told him no, and it was "retarded".

Boy B said he asked Boy A who he was planning to kill and he replied "Ana".

Boy B also said he didn't think Boy A was being serious as "that was not something you'd usually hear from [Boy A]".

Boy B said that when Boy A asked him to call for Ana on May 14 he (Boy A) told him it was relationship issues.

Gda Daly put it to Boy B that he had to tell the truth.

"I didn't know what Boy A was planning", Boy B said.

Asked why he did not go for help when he realised what was happening, Boy B said he was "scared" and "shocked".

"My brain was frozen, frozen in place. I didn't know what to do", he said.

Gda Daly put it to Boy B that he could have saved Ana. "I know", he said.

Asked why he did not try and save her, Boy B responded: "I don't know".

Boy B also told Gda Daly he was ashamed for running away and not helping Ana.

Earlier, Gda Daly showed a number of photographs to Boy B, including a photograph of a mask.

Boy B said he called it the "zombie mask" because he said that's what Boy A called it.

Boy B said he'd worn the mask the previous year, and it was "really cool".

Boy B initially said Boy A didn't wear the mask while he was there, but Gda Daly later asked him, "was Boy A wearing the mask?"

"Yes, he was wearing the mask".

Boy B said that when Boy A told him to leave the house he wasn't wearing the mask.

Boy B said started to go but he heard "shuffling" in the room which Ana and Boy A had gone into. Boy B said he stood at the door, and when Boy A turned to look at him, he saw the mask.

The trial continues before Mr Justice Paul McDermott and a jury of eight men and four women.

