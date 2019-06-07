Ana Kriegel murder trial: 'Overwhelming forensic case' against Boy A, prosecution alleges

SCHOOLGIRL Ana Kriegel "fought for her life" and suffered a "violent death", a jury has heard.

Prosecutor Brendan Grehan SC said that Ana "craved friends and friendship" and for that reason it made her "vulnerable" and an "easy mark" to someone who would have known that about her.

In his closing address to the jury, Mr Grehan also alleged that there was an "overwhelming forensic case" against Boy A.

He said Boy A was like the child who had eaten the chocolate biscuit and who had chocolate all on his mouth but was still saying no, no, I didn't do it.

Ana’s parents Patrick and Geraldine Kriegel outside court. Picture: Collins

The two accused, known as Boy A and Boy B, have pleaded not guilty before the Central Criminal Court to the murder of 14-year-old Ana Kriegel at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road in Lucan on May 14, 2018.

They were 13 years old at the time and cannot be identified because they are children.

Boy A has also denied a charge of aggravated sexual assault.

This morning, prosecutor Brendan Grehan SC made his closing address to the jury.

He said the jury must approach their decision coldly and clinically, without any sympathy or emotion.

Mr Grehan said this was a "case with horrendous enough facts" relating to the tragic death of a 14-year-old girl in circumstances where the prosecution say she was sexually assaulted.

Mr Grehan said it is the prosecution case that Boy A is guilty of her murder and of aggravated sexual assault.

He alleged there was an "overwhelming forensic case" against Boy A, which not just connected him to the scene but where items belonging to him, from his house, connected him to Ana and the scene.

Mr Grehan told the jury it was the prosecution's case that there was "no innocent explanation" that could explain away these facts other than Boy A's involvement.

Mr Grehan said there was no forensic evidence connecting Boy B to the scene, and the case against him relied on "what came out of his own mouth" in his interviews with gardai.

Mr Grehan said the interviews contained "lies, untruths and half truths" and "quite where the lies end or the truth begins will be a matter you will have to decide".

Mr Grehan said it is the prosecution case that Boy B "assisted" the killing of Ana, in particular in bringing Ana to where she was killed.

Mr Grehan alleged that Boy B was present when Ana was brought to the ground, present when she was stripped, present when she was sexually assaulted and present, most likely, when she was murdered.

Mr Grehan then outlined the prosecution case against the accused. He said it must have seemed to Ana that "all her dreams had come true" when Boy B called to her home and said that Boy A wanted to meet her.

Mr Grehan said she put on her favourite top and "bounded out of the house".

When her mother Geraldine came home she was immediately concerned, and her family searched the area for her.

Ana was reported missing at 9pm that night. Mr Grehan said it was the prosecution case that Ana was dead long before that.

He said "frantic searching" took place for Ana, and it was around 1pm on May 17 that her body was found at a derelict house in Lucan.

Mr Grehan said the circumstances immediately gave rise that Ana had suffered a violent death.

Mr Grehan said Professor Marie Cassidy conducted a post-mortem which found Ana had suffered serious and extensive injuries to the head and neck.

Ana also had defensive type injuries, and there was widespread bruising, abrasions and scratches on her person, the jury was told.

Mr Grehan said forensic scientist John Hoade gave evidence that the blood patterns indicated that Ana was struck several times with a weapon as she lay in the room where she was found.

A blood stained concrete block and length of timber, found at the scene, were analysed and Ana's blood was found on them, Mr Grehan added.

He said what all this evidence suggests is that "Ana suffered a violent death, where she fought for her life".

Mr Grehan continues to give his closing speech to the jury.

The trial continues before Mr Justice Paul McDermott and a jury of eight men and four women.

