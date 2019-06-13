Ana Kriegel murder trial: Jury to resume deliberations tomorrow

A JURY in the trial of two boys accused of murdering Ana Kriegel has been sent home for the night after deliberating for over four and a half hours.

A JURY in the trial of two boys accused of murdering Ana Kriegel has been sent home for the night after deliberating for over four and a half hours.

The jury of eight men and four women will resume their deliberations tomorrow morning at 10am.

Ana Kriegel (PA)

At lunch-time today, jurors requested to see a number of exhibits, including a wooden stick, a pair of gloves, a roll of Tesco-branded tape and two tape ends.

The jury returned the items just before 3pm when they retired for the day.

The two co-accused, have pleaded not guilty before the Central Criminal Court to murdering of 14-year-old Ana Kriegel at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road in Lucan on May 14, 2018.

The first accused, known as Boy A, has also denied a charge of aggravated sexual assault.

Ana Kriegel (PA)

Yesterday, the judge said that there were three charges on the issue paper, and the jury could return verdicts of guilty or not guilty on all three counts. He said the decision must be unanimous.

He said the jury must consider each count separately.

This morning, Mr Justice Paul McDermott recharged the jury on a number of matters.

He reminded them that anything one boy said against the other could not be used as evidence against that other boy. He said this also applied to anything said by either accused about the other to anyone else, be it a friend, a teacher or a parent.

The judge also re-read the evidence of retired State Pathologist, Professor Marie Cassidy, in relation to the injuries to Ana's private area.

Judge McDermott told the jury that he had been asked to do so by both prosecution counsel Brendan Grehan SC and Boy A's lawyer, Patrick Gageby SC.

The jury will return at 10am tomorrow.

Online Editors