A JURY in the trial of two boys accused of murdering schoolgirl Ana Kriegel has been sent home for the weekend after deliberating for over seven hours.

Ana Kriegel murder trial: Jury sent home for the weekend after more than seven hours of deliberations

The jury of eight men and four women will resume their deliberations on Monday morning at 10am.

This morning, the jury had requested to see videos of Boy B's interviews with gardai.

Those videos and a laptop on which to play them was provided to the jurors.

This afternoon, the jury returned to court just before 3pm when the judge sent them home for the weekend.

The jurors asked the judge if they could be provided with a larger screen for watching the videos on Monday.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott said he would address that.

The two co-accused, who were aged 13 at the time, have pleaded not guilty before the Central Criminal Court to the murder of 14-year-old Ana Kriegel at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road in Lucan on May 14, 2018.

The first accused, known as Boy A, has also denied a charge of aggravated sexual assault.

The trial has been ongoing for the last seven weeks.

Judge McDermott warned jurors not to speak to anyone about the trial, and told them to ignore any media coverage about the trial over the weekend, saying it was of no relevance to them.

The jury was sent out to consider its verdict just before lunch-time on Wednesday. They have continued to deliberate yesterday and today.

On Wednesday, the judge said that there were three charges on the issue paper, and the jury could return verdicts of guilty or not guilty on all three counts. He said the decision must be unanimous.

He also said that the jury must consider each count separately.

