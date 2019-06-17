A JURY in the trial of two boys accused of murdering schoolgirl Ana Kriegel has been sent home for the evening after deliberating for nearly 11 and a half hours.

Ana Kriegel murder trial: Jury sent home for evening after more than 11 hours deliberating

The jury of eight men and four women will resume their deliberations tomorrow morning at 10am.

The co-accused, who were aged 13 at the time, have pleaded not guilty before the Central Criminal Court to the murder of 14-year-old Ana Kriegel at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road in Lucan on May 14, 2018.

The first accused, known as Boy A, has also denied a charge of aggravated sexual assault.

It is the prosecution case that Boy B "lured" the schoolgirl to the derelict farmhouse and watched as the other boy sexually assaulted and murdered her.

The trial has been ongoing for seven weeks.

The jury was sent out by Mr Justice Paul McDermott to consider its verdict just before lunchtime last Wednesday.

The jury has now been deliberating for 11 hours and 24 minutes.

This afternoon, Judge McDermott recalled the jury just after 3pm and sent them home for the evening.

The judge again told the jury that the same advice applied in relation to ignoring all media reports. He also told jurors not to speak to anyone about the trial.

