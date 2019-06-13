Ana Kriegel murder trial: Jury resume deliberations

A JURY in the trial of two boys accused of murdering Ana Kriegel resumed their deliberations this morning.

They had begun to consider the verdicts yesterday just before lunch and had deliberated for less than half an hour when they were sent home for the day.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott sent the jury out at 10.46am this morning, and when they came back to court to break for lunch at 1.01pm they asked to see a number of exhibits in the case.

The judge said that this would be arranged.

The two boys have pleaded not guilty before the Central Criminal Court to murdering 14-year-old Ana Kriegel at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road in Lucan on May 14, 2018.

The first accused, known as Boy A, has also denied a charge of aggravated sexual assault.

Yesterday, the judge said there were three charges on the issue paper, and the jury could return verdicts of guilty or not guilty on all three counts. He said the decision must be unanimous.

He said the jury must consider each count separately.

Online Editors