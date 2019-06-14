A jury in the trial of two boys accused of murdering schoolgirl Ana Kriegel resumed its deliberations this morning.

Ana Kriegel murder trial: Jury requests to see videos of Boy B's interviews with gardai

The jury of eight men and four women requested to see videos of Boy B's interviews with gardai.

Those videos and a laptop on which to play them has now been provided to jurors.

The two co-accused have pleaded not guilty before the Central Criminal Court to murdering 14-year-old Ana Kriegel at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road in Lucan on May 14, 2018.

The first accused, known as Boy A, has also denied a charge of aggravated sexual assault.

On Wednesday, Mr Justice Paul McDermott said that there were three charges on the issue paper, and the jury could return verdicts of guilty or not guilty on all three counts. He said the decision must be unanimous.

He said the jury must consider each count separately.

The jury has now been deliberating for over six hours.

Online Editors