Ana Kriegel murder trial: Jury begins deliberations in case of two juvenile boys

A JURY has begun its deliberations in the trial of two boys accused of the murder of schoolgirl Ana Kriegel.

In his closing address to the jury, Mr Justice Paul McDermott said this was an "unusual case", involving two juveniles accused of the murder of another, who was only 14 years old.

He said the jury must "clinically" and "forensically" examine the evidence.

Judge McDermott told jurors to "immerse" themselves in the evidence, reminding them that the two accused enjoy the presumption of innocence at all times, up until they make their decision.

The two accused, who were both aged 13 at the time, have pleaded not guilty before the Central Criminal Court to the murder of 14-year-old Ana Kriegel at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road in Lucan on May 14, 2018.

The first accused, known as Boy A, has also denied a charge of aggravated sexual assault.

The judge said there were three charges on the issue paper, and the jury could return verdicts of guilty or not guilty on all three counts. He said the decision must be unanimous.

He said the jury must consider each count separately.

Judge McDermott also said there were a large number of exhibits in this case and they would be made available to the jury, if required.

The jury retired at 12.35pm.

