Ana Kriegel murder trial: Book containing 'satanic pledge' found in room of Boy B

A COPYBOOK containing a drawing entitled "satanic pledge" and a list of "rules" for a homework club was found by gardai in the home of a boy accused of murdering Ana Kriegel, a trial heard.

Detective Garda Donal Daly gave evidence this morning the copybook was seized by gardai after they searched Boy B's home.

Gda Daly said the copybook contained a list of names, including Boy A and Boy B's names, as well as a list of rules.

The rules included "no talking about Jesus or God, only Satan", the court heard.

The accused, who were 13 at the time, have pleaded not guilty before the Central Criminal Court to murdering Ana Kriegel at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road in Lucan on May 14 last year.

One of the accused, Boy A, has also denied a charge of aggravated sexual assault.

Gardai at the abandoned home where the body of Ana Kriegel was found

Boy B had mentioned the copybook when he was interviewed by gardai on July 7, 2018.

During the sixth interview, Boy B told gardai he called it a "Satanist cult" but that was because he did not want people to join who he didn't want to join. It was really a homework club, he said.

This morning, Gda Daly produced a number of pages from Boy B's copybook to the court.

Prosecution counsel Brendan Grehan SC said one of the pages was a picture entitled "satanic drawing".

Mr Grehan told the court it was a "drawing of a triangle", before adding: "I'd better not interpret it. It's a drawing".

A second page had a number of circles with what looked like "five pointed stars" within them, the court heard.

"Pentagrams", Gda Daly said.

Gda Daly said there was a page with a list of names and a list of rules.

He read out the rules to the court.

They were "only pledge hosts can give pledges", "don't talk about it" and "act normal like nothing happened" and "no talking about Jesus or God, only Satan" the detective said.

Gda Daly was then cross examined by Boy B's lawyer, Damien Colgan SC, in relation to the interviews which gardai conducted with Boy B at Finglas Garda Station on May 24 and May 25, 2018 and the second series of interviews which took place at Lucan Garda Station on July 7, 2018.

Asked if he had checked if Boy B had suffered any trauma during the interviews, Gda Daly replied, "no".

Asked if he ever contacted a doctor for Boy B, Gda Daly said, "I did not".

Mr Colgan then outlined to the court the length of the interviews, the longest of which was just short of three hours.

Mr Colgan asked Gda Daly what arrangements he had made for breaks.

Gda Daly said his function and role was to carry out the interviews, and there was a sergeant, or member in charge, whose specific role was to look after the welfare of the accused.

In one interview, Mr Colgan said Boy B's mother said she wanted to talk to him as she told gardai "you can see he's very stressed". However, the interview continued for some minutes before Boy B, his mother and solicitor left the room.

In another interview, Mr Colgan said Boy B asked for his mother to leave the room. Mr Colgan said Boy B's solicitor was concerned about this and wanted to talk to him.

However, Mr Colgan put it to Gda Daly that this consultation didn't take place for another 10 minutes.

Gda Daly they were at a "crucial point" at that stage and he was giving Boy B every opportunity to tell the truth.

During yet another interview, Boy B said he was "feeling a bit dizzy", Mr Colgan said.

Gda Daly said Boy B was brought to the back of the garda station and he bought him a can of 7up.

Inspector Damien Gannon gave evidence that Boy B was charged with the murder of Ana Kriegel on July 12, 2018.

Sergeant Patrick Duggan said that Boy B and his mother signed the custody book after he was released from custody, saying they had no complaints about his treatment.

The trial continues before Mr Justice Paul McDermott and a jury of eight men and four women.

