Ana Kriegel murder: Boy A sentenced to life, Boy B sentenced to 15 years

The teenagers, who are now 15 years old, were found guilty in June of the murder of Ana Kriegel at an abandoned farmhouse in Lucan on May 14, 2018.

Boy A was also convicted of aggravated sexual assault.

This morning, Mr Justice Paul McDermott imposed a life sentence on Boy A, with a review after 12 years.

The judge also imposed a fixed sentence of eight years for Boy A's aggravated sexual assault of the schoolgirl.

In relation to Boy B, Judge McDermott said he was satisfied the two cases were significantly different, and he imposed a sentence of 15 years, with a review after eight years.

He backdated the sentences to a date in June when the teenagers were convicted of Ana's murder.

The judge said reporting restrictions on identifying the boys remained in place.

He also offered his condolences to the Kriegel family.

The teenagers, who were just 13 at the time of the murder, had denied the offences.

Ana's body, naked apart from a pair of black socks, was found by gardai in a derelict farmhouse, Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, in Lucan at 1pm on May 17, 2018.

The 14-year-old had been reported missing by her parents Patric and Geraldine Kriegel three days earlier.

At last week's sentence hearing, the Central Criminal Court heard that Boy A now accepted he caused Ana's death but he still denied sexually assaulting her.

Boy B continued to maintain his innocence, the court heard, with his lawyer Damien Colgan SC saying his client did not accept the verdict of the jury.

In a victim impact statement, Ana's mother Geraldine said her daughter was "the love of our lives" and the "most "wonderful child in the world".

She also said that Ana was" wild and wonderful, electric, so full of fun, madness and laughter".

This morning, Judge McDermott said Ana's short life should not be defined by the crimes against her, as her life was greater than that.

He said she was a "lovely and loving child", who came from a loving family.

Her family was bereft at her loss, and the consequences of her death were "traumatic, devastating and lifelong".

He said Boy A and Boy B bore responsibility for Ana's death.

In sentencing the boys, he said any sentence must be proportionate and take into account the gravity of the crimes and the circumstances and age of the offenders.

In relation to Boy A, Judge McDermott said the assault on Ana was "prolonged, callous and brutal". He also described it as "sustained and vicious".

Aggravating factors included Boy A's not guilty plea, his limited appreciation of the enormity of what he had done, and the fact he did not accept there had been any planning or preparation.

Apart from Boy A's age, the judge said it was hard to see many mitigating factors.

In the case of Boy A, Judge McDermott said the headline sentence was a life sentence. He said there should be a review after 12 years.

In relation to Boy B, the judge said he believed the two cases were significantly different.

He said there was no forensic evidence against Boy B, nor was there ever any suggestion that he had assaulted Ana.

He imposed a 15 year sentence on Boy B, with a review after eight years.

Judge McDermott said the boys will both have to carry the guilt and shame of their involvement in Ana's death for the rest of their lives.

More to follow...

Online Editors