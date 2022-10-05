ONE of the two teenagers found guilty of the murder of 14-year-old schoolgirl Ana Kriégel has withdrawn his appeal against conviction.

The appeal had been due to begin before the three-judge Court of Appeal today.

The boy, known as Boy B, had wished to introduce fresh evidence at his appeal but this was refused by the Appeals Court in July.

This morning, Boy B's lawyer James Dwyer SC told the court that the defendant wished to withdraw his appeal.

Mr Justice John Edwards, appearing with Ms Justice Una Ni Raifeartaigh and Ms Justice Isobel Kennedy, asked Boy B if he wished to withdraw his appeal.

"Yeah", responded the now 18-year-old. He sat in the dock, wearing a blue shirt and a black Nike sweatshirt.

His parents were also in court.

Boy B also confirmed that he had spoken to his legal team and had a consultation with them this morning.

Mr Justice Edwards formally confirmed Boy B was withdrawing his appeal.

He also offered his condolences to the Kriégel family.

Geraldine Kriégel was in court to hear the appeal. Sadly her husband Patric died in June.

Investigating gardai were also in court.

The two teenagers, known as Boy A and Boy B, were convicted by a jury at the Central Criminal Court in June 2019 of the murder of Ana Kriégel.

Ana's body, naked apart from a pair of socks, was found by gardai in a derelict farmhouse, Glenwood House, Clonee Road, in Lucan at 1pm on May 17, 2018.

The 14-year-old had been reported missing by her parents Patric and Geraldine Kriégel three days earlier.

The jury accepted the prosecution's case that Boy B lured Ana to the abandoned house by telling her that Boy A wanted to meet her, knowing that Boy A intended to kill her.

The boys, who are both now 18 years old, were just 13 at the time of the killing, and are the youngest convicted murderers in the history of the State.

Boy A received a life sentence with a review after 12 years while Boy B is serving a term of 15 years, to be reviewed after eight years.

Back in July, the Court of Appeal dismissed an application by Boy B to introduce fresh evidence at his appeal.

Lawyers for the boy had claimed garda interviews were inadequate and inappropriate and should not have been admitted at his trial in 2019.

They wanted new reports by two forensic psychologists to be considered by the court.

However, the court refused the application, saying it came nowhere near the threshold required.

No appeal has been lodged on Boy A's behalf.