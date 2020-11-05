'An element of musical chairs' links accused to murder bid, court told

The State says Caolan Smyth carried out the shooting in 2017 on James Gately, who survived the attack

There is "no clear association" and an "element of musical chairs" between the man accused of the attempted murder of James 'Mago' Gately and the prosecution case, his defence team told the Special Criminal Court yesterday.

Gately (32) was shot five times as he sat in his car at the Topaz filling station on the Clonshaugh Road in north Dublin on May 10, 2017.

The gangland figure, who was warned by gardaí of a threat to his life, survived the shooting after sustaining in- juries to his chest and neck.

Caolan Smyth (28), of Cuileann Court, Donore, Co Meath, has pleaded not guilty to Gately's attempted murder.

Mr Smyth has also pleaded not guilty to the possession of a firearm with intent to endanger on the same date at the same location.

Co-accused Gary McAreavey (53), of Gort Nua, Station Road, Castlebellingham, Co Louth, has pleaded not guilty to acting to "impede an apprehension or prosecution by purchasing petrol and assisting in the burning out of the vehicle used in the attempted murder" at Newrath, Dromiskin, Co Louth, on the same day.

Yesterday, Mr Smyth's barrister, John D Fitzgerald, said the prosecution's case was a circumstantial one based on strands of evidence, and if one of those strands failed then the case against Mr Smyth was "weakened overall".

Mr Fitzgerald, outlining the case, said Mr Smyth was acc-used of being the driver of a black car at the Topaz the day before and on the day of the shooting; that he was linked to the car's movements through a mobile phone attributed to Mr Smyth; and that CCTV footage showed a person alleged to be Mr Smyth leaving his home.

Mr Fitzgerald said there was a line between inference by the prosecution in a circumstantial case and speculation.

"One is based on evidence and the other is not," he said.

"If one of those strands of circumstantial evidence is weakened, it has an affect on the overall case, and where there is an alternative and creditable account it follows that that case must be preferred to the one before us.

"The strands on which the prosecution rely are not as strong as suggested.

"There is an alternative and credible account available."

Mr Fitzgerald said the links between his client, the car, the phone and Mr Smyth's home address "fall short of the requisite standard of proving that Mr Smyth can be associated with these elements of the prosecution's case".

"It is the defence's case that there is an element of musical chairs around the association of Mr Smyth and the ingredients of the prosecution's case," he added.

"They cannot prove what his association with the car might have been, they can't prove he is the person driving the car, they can't prove his association with the phone number and they can't prove he is the person who left the address on the morning of May 10."

Regarding the car, which the prosecution say was a black 08D Lexus, Mr Fitzgerald said the court was required to ask if the gardaí were correct to identify the driver as being Mr Smyth from CCTV footage at the Topaz the day before the shooting.

In her closing speech for the prosecution on Tuesday, Anne-Marie Lawlor said there was no doubt Mr Smyth was the shooter and that he was carrying out a "rehearsal" on May 9 for the shooting on May 10.

She said Mr Smyth was identifiable to gardaí, who reviewed CCTV footage of the accused at the Topaz on May 9.

Mr Fitzgerald said: "If a person was about to carry out a sophisticated shooting on one day, would they make themselves so freely identifiable in the same place the day before?"

The trial, which is in its fourth week, continues today at the Special Criminal Court before Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, with Ms Justice Sarah Berkley and Mr Justice Michael Walsh, when Mr McAreavey's barrister, Hugh Hartnett, will deliver his closing speech.

